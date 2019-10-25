Cleveland Height's Kathryn Hahn Rocks Again!

I am a major Kathryn Hahn fan. If I see that the Cleveland Heights native is in something on the big or small screen I'm definitely watching. So far, with the possible exception of 2016's "Bad Moms", you pretty much had to ride the range of cable's fringe channels to find her...but the quest was almost always well worth it. Now she's back starring in HBO's new mini-series, "Mrs. Fletcher" and I can't wait to check it out. Click HERE to read about it...

