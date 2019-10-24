The Nets Opener Was the Ultimate Kyrie Irving Game

October 24, 2019
Michael Stanley

Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

I will be the first to admit that my feelings concerning Kyrie Irving are totally conflicted. Is he a truly talented player who seems to manufacture highlight reel  moves at will? Yes he is! Is he a selfish player who seems to be fine as long as he gets his? Yes he is! Did he skip out on the Cavs instead of trying for another LeBron-assisted run at a ring? Oh, yeah! Does he really believe the earth is flat? Well, that one is just too deep to get in to. But in last night's opener, his first game for the Brooklyn Nets, he scored 50 points, had 8 rebounds and 7 assists...and lost. Classic Kyrie! Click HERE for the analysis...

