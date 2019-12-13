Dion Waiters' Bizarre Career Just keeps Getting Crazier...

It seems like a million years ago but there was a time when the Cavs had Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters on the court at the same time. Now that's a coiple of seriously weird dudes trying to lead your basketball team in the right direction.The Cavs took Waiters with the fourth pick in the first round of the 2012 draft and tried there best to figure out just how to deal with him until giving up in 2015 and trading him to Oklahoma City. Well, the weirdness just kept rolling and now the question is if he has become to weird for even the NBA. Click HERE for a take on the whole situation...