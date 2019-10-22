Bruce Springsteen: Movie Star?

October 22, 2019
Michael Stanley

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Music

On stage or off, Bruce Springsteen has never been a man to stay still. And now he has a new movie, "Western Stars" to accompany his latest album of the same name. Click HERE for more info...

Tags: 
Bruce Springsteen
Western Stars

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes