A "Silicon Valley" Favorite Finally Goes Postal...

November 8, 2019
I didn't want to like "Silicon Valley" but it only took a few episodes before I was all in on this quirky bunch of computer nerds. And maybe Jared (played by Zach Woods) was the quirkiest of them all. Well, we're a couple of episodes into the show's final season and last week Jared, the most tightly buttoned-up of the group, finally reached his breaking point...and it was beautiful. Click HERE for a cool interview with Zach Woods...

