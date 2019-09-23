The Black Keys Meet The Midnight Idol On Stage In Las Vegas

September 23, 2019
A lot of you may know that years ago, through a marriage, I became friends with the one and only, Mr. Las Vegas, The Midnight Idol...Wayne Newton. He was in my wedding party, I was in his, and he became a dear, dear, friend and one of the coolest guys I've ever known. And recently my man joined The Black Keys on stage in Vegas and is now, by default, an honorary Akronite. Watch below and click HERE to read more on Rolling Stone...

