What If The Equalizer Fought John Wick?

Now I know this year's NCAA basketball tournament is over but in the year 2018 the real "final four" should be Denzel Washington's Equalizer, John Wick, Charlise Theron's Atomic Blonde, and Jason Bourne. Who would win? I don't know but you can pretty much guess the carnage would be intense. And just in case you missed Denzel's entry the first time around, he's back with "The Equalizer II". Click HERE to watch the trailer...