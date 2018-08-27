Does Anyone Else Want Mr. Hood?

Last season a lot of Cavs fans were excited when they traded with The Utah Jazz for Rodney Hood. He was young, he was tall and he was a scorer...and those were all good things! But then he seemed to be a bit of a head-case culminating in his refusal to enter a playoff game during "garbage" time. But the Cavs are now in rebuilding mode and Mr. Hood might or might not be a part of the upcoming season. Click HERE to get a national take on the situation...