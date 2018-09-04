Is the latest Western A Winner?

September 4, 2018
Michael Stanley

Press Association

Entertainment

I love westerns; movies, books and TV shows.You can keep your spacemen and your masked serial killers...I want a good western. But I'm also aware that the genre is a dying breed so when somehow (thank heavens) a new western movie comes out the fate of the genre pretty much hangs in the balance; if the movie sucks, or doesn't find an audience. it will be a long time before someone else gives one a shot. And that brings us to the upcoming "The Sisters Brothers" starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly. I was a big fan of Patrick DeWitt's novel of the same name on which the film is based and can't wait to see the cinematic results! Click HERE to read about it...

The Sisters Brothers
Joaquin Phoenix
John C. Reilly