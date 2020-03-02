At Least I'm Not The Only One Asking the Yasiel Puig Question

March 2, 2020
Michael Stanley
Yasiel Puig

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Sports

Everybody knows I'm a major Tribe fan but I have to say I'm more than a little worried about their outfield situation. Delino DeShields Jr.? The only question he's an answer to is "who is Delino DeShields son?". I totally enjoyed Yasiel Puig's time with the tribe last year and I can't understand why he wasn't on their radar to return. But then again, he doesn't seem to be on anybody's radar. Could someone explain this to me? Click HERE for a national take on the "wild horse"...

Tags: 
Yasiel Puig
Cleveland Indians

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes