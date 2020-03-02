At Least I'm Not The Only One Asking the Yasiel Puig Question

Everybody knows I'm a major Tribe fan but I have to say I'm more than a little worried about their outfield situation. Delino DeShields Jr.? The only question he's an answer to is "who is Delino DeShields son?". I totally enjoyed Yasiel Puig's time with the tribe last year and I can't understand why he wasn't on their radar to return. But then again, he doesn't seem to be on anybody's radar. Could someone explain this to me? Click HERE for a national take on the "wild horse"...