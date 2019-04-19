Mick Jagger Makes First Public Outing Since Surgery: Reports

By: Jacquie Cadorette

Mick Jagger has made his first public outing since aortic valve replacement surgery. A week post-op, he posted to Twitter to document a walk through the park, but now, he appears to be stepping out more little by little.

A walk in the park ! pic.twitter.com/d13GySbHCC — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 11, 2019

Thursday evening, the Rolling Stones frontman attended the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala to see girlfriend Melanie Hamrick debut a ballet at Lincoln Center. The dance was choreographed to Stones tunes.

In an effort to lay low at the event, Jagger snuck in a side entrance, describing fundraiser appearances like “Santa Claus at Macy’s.” He continues, “Everyone wants to sit on my lap and have a photo taken.”

Just before sneaking into Lincoln Center, Jagger was seen strolling through Central Park, getting some fresh air just before the event.

While it appears that Jagger is making an unusually quick recovery following heart surgery, the Daily Mail reports that his particular operation was less invasive than other methods of replacing the same valve – a process that usually involves open-heart surgery, general anesthesia, and machines to keep the heart and lungs working properly.

Led by Professor Alain Cribier, the alternative method of valve replacement performed on Jagger is minimally invasive with far shorter recovery times than the open-heart alternatives.

Jagger still has a way to go before he’s back to 100% and performing, but fans are happy to see his life begin to be taken off hold.