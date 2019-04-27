End Game Is Out, But What Is Mike Holyko's Favorite Movie Of All Time?

Everyone is so excited about the release of what many say will be the end of the Marvel Universe in many ways "Avengers End Game". I will admit ...I am exicted to see it as well, and am going tomorrrow. I was shocked and saddened by the way the last Avengers movie ended. However, I cannot beileve they will keep all those characters dead. I am hoping they don't pull some corny time travel thing to undo it all. My kids are all so excited about it coming out. The other day I had a debate with them and a couple adults from a younger generation about what is the greatest movie empire of all time. These youngsters claim that it is the Marvel universe and all that goes with it.....I chuckle as I have to remind them who the true king of the motion pictures is....

In 1977 a film was released that would change the motion picture landscape, not to mention, much of pop culture, and even other elements of society. STAR WARS was unlike anything that was ever seen before. Without it, there would be no Marvel Universe movies as we see them now. Though the Marvel movies are cool, and fun. They lack the simple amazement that the Star Wars movies produced.

Though I am not a fan of the Prequels (Espeically Jar Jar Binks), and even "The Last Jedi" was not one of my favorite entries to the dynasty, I feel the entire package is simply beyond compare. Even the US. government used the term "Star Wars" in the 80s to describe its missle defense system. Literally leaders from around the world were usuing the term "Star Wars".

From a technilogical aspect, Star Wars blew the doors in on what was possible to be produced on the big screen. The Marvel universe has benefitted from the path that Star Wars films paved, and they are welcome.

The story itself is more orginal than any of the Marvel films, as they are based on the comics from years ago. The way Star Wars was marketed also changed how toys were sold. Merchandise of all types were connected to the films, something that never happened before Star Wars. Many phrases from the films are now some of today's common terms. No Marvel film can claim that.

Personally, Star Wars cjhanged my life. I was 9 years old when the first one came out. I know it changed the life of millions of others as well.

Bottom line...there is no contest.....the great motion picture empire of all time....... STAR WARS.

There is no substitute.