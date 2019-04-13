Coach Holyko Returns To Pick NBA Playoffs

Well, kids it is time for another episode of Coach Holyko guiding you through another sports scenario....today, the NBA Playoffs. Football, and Basketball are my 2 favorite sports, and I have coached both, so .....That really means nothing, but here I go again...Giving you a step by step tour of the playoffs and my predictions. A little weird since the Cavs are not present for the first time since the 2014-2015 season. Another unusal absence is that of LeBron James himself. The last time the NBA had a playoff season and he was not in it was the 2004-2005 season, not to mention being in the Finals every year since 2010. Does anyone else get the feeling that LeBron is regretting his choice to go to the Lakers?? Would you take him back this off season for our number 1 pick ??? Interesting question.....Alright enough of that....here is the real nitty gritty (I wonder what that acutally means).

FIRST ROUND

East

1. Millwaukee Bucks (4)

8. Detoit Pistons (0)

4. Boston Celtics (4)

5. Indiana Pacers (2)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (4)

6. Brooklyn Nets (1)

2. Toronto Raptors (4)

7. Orlando Magic (1)

West

1. Golden State Warriors (4)

8. Los Angeles Clippers (0)

4. Houston Rockets (4)

5. Utah Jazz (2)

3. Portland Trailblazers (3)

6. Oklahoma City Thunder (4)

2. Denver Nuggets (3)

7. San Antonio Spurs (4)

2ND ROUND

East

1. Millwaukee Bucks (4)

4. Boston Celtics (3)

3. Philadelphia 76ers (3)

2. Toronto Raptors (4)

West

1. Golden State Warriors (4)

4. Houston Rockets (2)

6. Oklahoma City Thunder (4)

7. San Antonio Spurs (3)

CONFERENCE FINALS

EAST

1. Millwaukee Bucks (4)

2. Toronto Raptors (2)

WEST

1. Golden State Warriors (4)

6. Oklahoma City Thunder (2)

NBA CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Golden State Warriors (4)

1. Millwaukee Bucks (1)

And there you have. Sadly, I do not see anyone stopping the Warriors from threepeating. Enjoy the playoffs, and as always...You are welcome.