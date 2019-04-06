Coach Holyko Predicts Major League Baseball Season.
It is officially spring !!! Yay !!! And with it, marks the beginning of the baseball season. So, in honor of all that, I thought I would once again, amaze you all with my sports predictions. You are welcome ahead of time. Let's take a look...
American League
East Champ: New York Yankees
Central Champ: Cleveland Indians
West Champ: Houston Astros
Wildcard: Boston Red Sox and Oakland A's
National League
East Champ: Philadelphia Phillies
Central Champ: Millwaukee Brewers
West Champ: Los Angeles Dodgers
Wildcard: Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals
Playoffs:
American League
Wildcard: Boston Red Sox over Oakland A's
Divisional : Houston Astros (3) over Boston Red Sox (2)
Cleveland Indians (3) over New York Yankees (2)
American League Championship
Houston Astros (4) over Cleveland Indians (1)
National League
Wildcard: Washington Nationals over St. Louis Cardinals.
Divisional: Philadelphia Phillies (3) over Washington Nationals (1)
:Los Angeles Dodgers (3) over Millwaukee Brewers (2)
National League Championship:
Philadelphia Phillies (4) over Los Angeles Dodgers (3)
World Series:
Philadelphia Phillies (4) over Houston Astros (3)
Champions : Philadelphia Phillies
So there you have it ....The Phililes. and I do think the Tribe will do more this season than most people are predicting. I hope you enjoyed it. Have a great Spring !!!