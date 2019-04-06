Coach Holyko Predicts Major League Baseball Season.

It is officially spring !!! Yay !!! And with it, marks the beginning of the baseball season. So, in honor of all that, I thought I would once again, amaze you all with my sports predictions. You are welcome ahead of time. Let's take a look...

American League

East Champ: New York Yankees

Central Champ: Cleveland Indians

West Champ: Houston Astros

Wildcard: Boston Red Sox and Oakland A's

National League

East Champ: Philadelphia Phillies

Central Champ: Millwaukee Brewers

West Champ: Los Angeles Dodgers

Wildcard: Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals

Playoffs:

American League

Wildcard: Boston Red Sox over Oakland A's

Divisional : Houston Astros (3) over Boston Red Sox (2)

Cleveland Indians (3) over New York Yankees (2)

American League Championship

Houston Astros (4) over Cleveland Indians (1)

National League

Wildcard: Washington Nationals over St. Louis Cardinals.

Divisional: Philadelphia Phillies (3) over Washington Nationals (1)

:Los Angeles Dodgers (3) over Millwaukee Brewers (2)

National League Championship:

Philadelphia Phillies (4) over Los Angeles Dodgers (3)

World Series:

Philadelphia Phillies (4) over Houston Astros (3)

Champions : Philadelphia Phillies

So there you have it ....The Phililes. and I do think the Tribe will do more this season than most people are predicting. I hope you enjoyed it. Have a great Spring !!!