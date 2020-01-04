Coach Holyko Predicts NFL Playoffs

Holyko Picks NFL Playoffs

January 4, 2020
Mike Holyko
Coach Holyko And His Latest Team
News

Anyone who knows me knows I love football, especially Pro Football.  Playoff season begins today, and it is the best time of the football year. 

I will celebrate by givin you my predictions for the playoffs.

Wildcard:

AFC:

5.  Buffalo Bills  23

4. Houston Texan  17

3. New England Patroits  28

6. Tennesse Titans  18

NFC

3. New Orleans Saints  30

6. Minnesota Vikings 10

5. Seattle Seahawks  20

4. Philadelphia Eagles  10

Divisional Playoffs

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens  32

5. Buffalo Bills 20

3. New England Patriots 34

2 Kansas City Chiefs 32

NFC

1 San Fransisco 49ers 27

5. Seattle Seahawks  24

3. New Orleans Saints 31

2. Green Bay Packers 28

Conference Championships

AFC

3. New England Patroits 17

1. Baltimore Ravens 16

NFC

3. New Orleans Saints 24

1. San Fransisco 49ers 21

Super Bowl 54

New Orleans Saints 28

New England Patroits 23

Drew Brees Super Bowl MVP

Both Brady and Brees retire after game.  

 

So, There you go....enjoy !!!

Mike Holyko NFL playoffs

