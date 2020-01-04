Coach Holyko Predicts NFL Playoffs
Holyko Picks NFL Playoffs
Anyone who knows me knows I love football, especially Pro Football. Playoff season begins today, and it is the best time of the football year.
I will celebrate by givin you my predictions for the playoffs.
Wildcard:
AFC:
5. Buffalo Bills 23
4. Houston Texan 17
3. New England Patroits 28
6. Tennesse Titans 18
NFC
3. New Orleans Saints 30
6. Minnesota Vikings 10
5. Seattle Seahawks 20
4. Philadelphia Eagles 10
Divisional Playoffs
AFC
1. Baltimore Ravens 32
5. Buffalo Bills 20
3. New England Patriots 34
2 Kansas City Chiefs 32
NFC
1 San Fransisco 49ers 27
5. Seattle Seahawks 24
3. New Orleans Saints 31
2. Green Bay Packers 28
Conference Championships
AFC
3. New England Patroits 17
1. Baltimore Ravens 16
NFC
3. New Orleans Saints 24
1. San Fransisco 49ers 21
Super Bowl 54
New Orleans Saints 28
New England Patroits 23
Drew Brees Super Bowl MVP
Both Brady and Brees retire after game.
So, There you go....enjoy !!!