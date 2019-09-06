Coach Holyko Predicts NFL Season

This week marks the beginning of the NFL's 100th season. And, with that, I have decided to help you all out and give you my predictions for the season.

First, let's go over the teams that will make the playoffs in each conference, in order.

AFC

1. New England Patroits 12 -4 (East Champs)

2. Kansas City Chiefs 12 - 4 (West Champs)

3. Cleveland Browns 10 - 6 (North Champs)

4. Houston Texans 9 - 7 (South Champs)

5. Los Angeles Chargers 11 - 5 (1st Wildcard)

6. Baltmore Ravens 9 - 7 (2nd Wildcard)

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints 12 - 4 (South Champs)

2. Los Angeles Rams 12 - 4 (West Champs)

3. Philadelphia Eagles 10 - 6 (East Champs)

4. Green Bay Packers 10 - 6 (North Champs)

5. Dallas Cowboys 9 - 7 (1st Wildcard)

6. Atlanta Falcons 9 - 7 (2nd Wildcard)

Playoffs:

AFC

Wildcard:

3. Cleveland Browns 23 6. Baltimore Ravens 17

5. Los Angeles Chargers 38 4. Houston Texans 10

Divisional:

1. New England Patroits 30 5. Los Angeles Chargers 28

2. Kansas City Chiefs 36 3. Cleveland Browns 28

AFC Championship:

1. New England Patroits 28 2. Kansas City Chiefs 20

NFC

Wildcard:

3. Philadelphia Eagles 16 6. Atlanta Falcons 13

4. Green Bay Packers 22 5. Dallas Cowboys 17

Divisional

1. New Orleans Saints 33 4. Green Bay Packers 20

2. Los Angeles Rams 27 3. Philadelphia Eagles 14

NFC Championship:

1. New Orleans Saints 28 2. Los Angeles Rams 21

SuperBowl 54

New England Patroits 31 New Orleans Saints 28

SuperBowl MVP : Tom Brady

Season MVP: Baker Mayfield

Coach of the Year: Freddie Kitchens.

There you have it. You are welcome !!! Go Browns !!