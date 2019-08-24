Coach Holyko To Give College Football Predictions

I love most sports, but as many know, my love of Football far excedes all others. Today I will be giving you my predictions for the College Football Final Four and the Results. You're Welcome.

Final Four

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Clemson Tigers

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

I know people are going to say "oh he is such a homer, how can he have Ohio State in the Final Four? Well, I am not too off from the AP preseason poll which has Ohio State at 5. I honestly think it should be a final 8 playoff system, but for now, we will take what we have.

Playoffs:

1. Alabama 32 4. Ohio State 24

Though Ohio State gets in during a transistion year, they are not quite ready for the next step.

2. Clemson 20 3. Georgia 13

Clemson just has too many weapons, and Georgia cannot handle all of them.

National Championship

1. Alabama 34 2. Clemson 31 (OT)

The title goes back to the Crimson Tide in this seasaw thriller.