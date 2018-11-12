Happy Veteran's Day From Mike Holyko

I was honored to serve in the United States Air Force from 1988 - 1997. During that time our country was involved in the Panama crisis, and Desert Storm. It was a challenging and sometimes, frightening time. It also provided me with friendships that will last til the day I die. And a brotherhood with not only other Air Force members, but all miltirary members, past and present.

Despite whatever your political affliation is, no one can argue with the fact that all men and women who have served, or are currently serving deserve a thank you and respect. I thank all my brothers and sisters past and present for their service. And to those who paid the ulitmate price for the freedom of this country, I bow my head in respect, and cannot thank you all enough...there are no words. Gods Speed.