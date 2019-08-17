Mike Holyko Celebrates Woodstock

Though I was only 13 months old when Woodstock happened, I know I felt it. Without a doubt, the greatest music festival of all time. There have been many others before and since including Monterey Pop, Live Aid, Lollapalooza, The US festival, The Concert for Bangladesh, and Lilith Fair, to name a few. None of them can even hold a candle to the overall feeling and power of Woodstock !! From Richie Havens on Friday night, August 15, to Jimi Hendrix, Monday morning August 18, it was the concert event that became it's own city. People lived, loved, died, and were even born there. During that weekend, the concert was actually the third biggest city in New York.

What makes all this so great, is the concert ended up being a free event. They could not hold back the half a million fans, and decided to no longer charge anyone. The lack of violence and police activity during the almost 4 day even is unheard of and could never be repeated.

To say I would have been there had I been old enough is an understatement. I was upset to hear that they cancelled the Woodstock reunion concert. It would have been amazing.

If you have never had a chance to hear any of the performances, do yourself a favor and check them out. Incredible. And at some points even through a thunderstorm.

Woodstock had it all, and will never be dupilicated. Peace, Love, and Rock and Roll.