Holyko Celebrates The Heatwave

In the middle of January, everyone is complaining about the winter and how cold it is, and how long winters last in Cleveland. Then the summer comes, and everyone starts talking about how hot it is and they can't wait for autumn and pumpkin spice everything. Not me !! Summer is the best time of year. The hotter the better. As we enjoy this current heatwave remember some of the things you can do that you can't do in February. Run around naked, jump in the pool, enjoy a cold lemonaid or beer outside, watch the fire flies. Go to one of the few drive ins left, catch a baseball game, go for a walk in the park or on the beach, run around naked, have a cook out, did I mention run around naked? So enjoy the heat kids, because we are going to blink our eyes, and it will be cloudy and 23 degrees in no time, and everyone will be complaining about the cold.