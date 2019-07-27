Birthday Tattoo For Holyko And Step Daughter

Family is what you make it. I have been married twice, have four biological kids, and even though I am divorced, I still consider my ex-wife's kids my step kids. Alyssa is the oldest of them, turning 18 last October. She is an amazing young lady, smart, talented, athlectic, motivated, determined,and driven for success. We grew close over the years, and a couple years ago I had taken her to get one of her piercings adjusted. As we sat waiting, we talked about how people get tattoos and sometimes they have deep emotional meanings, but when you ask them about it, they refuse to talk about it. We thought wouldn't it be funny to have something completely insignifcant as a tattoo, and whenever anyone asked about it we would say "I am sorry, I can't talk about it". We mentioned sugar bags for some reason.

In June Alyssa graduated from high school, and is getting ready to leave for college in Sept. She said that she wanted to get us those tattoos for my birthday. And that is just what we did. What a great time, and a wondeful bonding moment. Overall, it isn't even the tattoo that really matters but the bond we have. It is awesome.

My suggestion to all of you is to take time and bond with those who are close to you, no matter who they are. Life is short, and you just never know. Embrace the relationships you have now.

As for my tattoo, if you bump into me on the street and ask me what it is all about.... Don't be surprised if I tell you...now is not the time or the place to discuss that. LOL