Holyko Predicts Rock Hall Nominees

Many people complain about the Rock Hall and who they have and have not inducted. I say people need to realize that the Rock Hall inducts artists that have inspired or influenced many artists as well. The Rock does seem to get those in who deserve to be, even if it is not as soon as people would like. The Rock Hall will announce their nominees this Tuesday morning. This is not a list of those who will be inducted, but a list of the finalist so to speak. I, as a charter member of the Rock Hall, am very excited about this. So I will be giving you my predictions of who I think the Rock Hall will nominate. Again, it is not who is getting in, but a list of who made the second to last cut. So here are mine.

Depeche Mode

Pat Benatar

Chic

Thin Lizzy

Foreigner

Nortorious B.I.G.

Rage Against the Machine

Moody Blues

Motley Crue

Duran Duran

Styx

Doobie Brothers

There you are. It will be interesting to see how many of these I get right. The Rock Hall will announce their inductees from the nomination list sometime in November or December. Should be interesting.