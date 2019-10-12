Holyko Predicts Rock Hall Nominees

Holyko Predicts Hall Nominees

October 12, 2019
Mike Holyko
Rock Hall
Categories: 
Rock Hall

Many people complain about the Rock Hall and who they have and have not inducted.  I say people need to realize that the Rock Hall inducts artists that have inspired or influenced many artists as well.  The Rock does seem to get those in who deserve to be, even if it is not as soon as people would like.   The Rock Hall will announce their nominees this Tuesday morning.  This is not a list of those who will be inducted, but a list of the finalist so to speak.  I, as a charter member of the Rock Hall, am very excited about this.   So I will be giving you my predictions of who I think the Rock Hall will nominate.  Again, it is not who is getting in, but a list of who made the second to last cut.   So here are mine.

Depeche Mode

Pat Benatar

Chic

Thin Lizzy

Foreigner

Nortorious B.I.G.

Rage Against the Machine

Moody Blues

Motley Crue

Duran Duran

Styx

Doobie Brothers

 

There you are.   It will be interesting to see how many of these I get right.  The Rock Hall will announce their inductees from the nomination list sometime in November or December.   Should be interesting.  

Tags: 
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Mike Holyko

Upcoming Events

13 Oct
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
13 Oct
Union House Bar & Restaurant 1st Annual Clam Bake Union House Bar & Restaurant
16 Oct
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Oct
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
18 Oct
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes