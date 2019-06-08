Holyko Reviews Filters

With all the amazing technological advances, there has been one, that lately, has been getting a lot of attention. That being the photo filters. Usually on Snapchat. They don't just change the shade of the picture, but they add things, and many times, animated. You can have elephant ears and a trunk, you can have fire coming out of your eyes or mouth. Sometimes you can even play a little game with them. Sometimes there is even sounds, and music. You can do it by yourself, or sometimes there is room for several people.

The frustrating thing is that sometimes people use them more than real pictures. So if you are on a site like Tinder, you might not even actually know what the person looks like without a filter, until you meet them, and then....good luck !!

My favorite ones are when they show you as a baby, or really old. But the best ones are when you can look like the opposite sex. The picture I included with this blog, is me as a woman...and I have to say....I think I look pretty H.O.T. I would date me !!!

So if you are bored one evening, and want to have some silly, innocent fun...try playing with some filters.....