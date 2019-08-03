Holyko Ponders The Speed Of The New Football Season.

Anyone who knows me, knows of my love for football, Pro, college, high school, Prep, and Rec. I have coached middle school tackle teams, and 1st through 5th grade flag for rec. I love all levels of the game. I will be coaching again this fall as my son, Carter, is of age to play flag football. The Browns, and The Buckeyes are my teams. I have been to the Hall of Fame many times, I have been to many games on all levels. I have all sorts of football stuff at home.

That being said....I am on the air, and I have the TV on and they are playing a REPLAY of the Hall of Fame game. Which means it already happened. Which freaks me out. It was actually played on August 1 !!! I just cannot believe we are at that time when football is not only here, with training camp, but there are already preseason games happening. The Browns first preseason game is this Thursday !!!

I always looked at the football season as another sign of the end of summer, but I feel we are still deep into summer... Is it just me, or does it seem sooner than ever?? Same thing with kids going back to school on the first or second week of August???? What???? Supposed to be after Labor Day !! Who do I call about this???

Well...Go Browns, Go Buckeyes, Go Rangers, and Go Black Rangers....Football is Back Baby (Even if I think it is a little early) I will still love every minute of it !! And you should too !