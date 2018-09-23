Mike Holyko Refects On The Cleveland Browns Big Win.

Thursday night may very well be the moment that our beloved Browns FINALLY turned the corner, and became a relivant force in the NFL again. Baker Mayfield and company came back from a 14 - 0 deficit, to defeat the New York Jets 21 - 17, and end a 635 day losing streak. With a record of 1 - 1 - 1, the Browns already have a better record than the past 2 seasons combined. Last year the Browns went 0 - 16, the year before they were 1 - 15.

But this victory did not come easily. The Jets owned Cleveland for most of the first half. The Browns looked deflated, and sluggish. Tyrod Taylor was having a rough half. Then, as if it was a movie plot, Tyrod was injured, and the skies opened, the rain clouds ceased....enter Baker Mayfield. The number one pick overall, and Heisman trophy winner. But many questioned his ability to start in the NFL.

There are few who doubt him now. I know that we are only talking about a half of football, but that half was unlike anything we have seen with the new regime. The energy, and electricity was like that of the Browns of old. The winning Browns. The Browns I fell in love with in the 70's. I have not looked forward to the next Browns game in so many years, as I am the game coming next Sunday against the Raiders. Congratulations to Baker Mayfield and the Browns. I think this is the start of something wonderful !!