Holyko Urges You To Celebrate Your Kids And Grandkids

Today is my son, Hunter's 17th birthday. I am so proud of the person he has become, but honestly, I don't really know the young man he has become because he has not really been in my life for the past 2 and a half years. He stopped talking to me at that point despite my never-ending attempts to reconnect with him. He, and is younger brother Chase, who is 15 and a half, are my kids from my first marriage. To say I love those boys is an understatement. We used to do everything together. Things did not work out between their mother and me. Still, my boys and I were always together.

I got remarried, and had my littles, Carter, and Rose. I love them very much. But my older boys were not happy with that. I tried so hard to keep things good with everyone, it simply did not work. My older boys grew bitter and more distant. Eventually, they no longer wanted anything to do with me. My heart breaks everyday. I continue to attempt to reconnect in various ways, but so far I have not been successful. I will not ever give up reaching out to them and reminding them that they have a father that is here and loves them.

I tell all of you this, because I want you all to take the time to truly celebrate your kids, your grandkids, your parents, whomever. Life is short, and many things can happen. Before you know it, they are gone one way or another. Put your phones down, and spend some time with them. LIfe happens, and things change in a heartbeat... Take my adivce...I learned the hard way.