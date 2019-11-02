Holyko Wants You To Remember Thanksgiving

When I was a kid, the day after Halloween marked the beginning of Thanksgiving season. This has changed, and now it has become more customary to begin to put up Christmas decorations after Halloween !! Some radio stations even begin to play Christmas music on November 1. NO !! Not acceptable. Can we please just enjoy one holiday at a time?? I understand the retail stores try to cram Christmas down our throats in August, but fight the fight folks. Even the day after Thanksgiving has begun to be more popular than Thanksgiving. Black Friday is not a real holiday, and it makes me crazy that some stores have inched their way to opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Of course they don't say Thanksgiving, they say Thursday at 5pm. Because if they said Thanksgiving it would make people realize how crappy it is to be open on a national holiday. The push to start Christmas stuff takes away from it being special when Christmas season really comes. So, I am asking all of you to take time to smell the roses, (or the turkey in this case). Enjoy where you are now, not what is coming up two months from now. Celebrate the moment.