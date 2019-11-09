Happy Veterans Day From Mike Holyko

Happy Veterans Day From Holyko

November 9, 2019
Mike Holyko
Holyko Served For 10 Years In US Air Force
News

Anyone who knows me, knows I am more of a hippy than almost anything.   I have a peace sign tattoo, and all I really want is for everyone to get along and be happy.  Had I been more than a year old when Woodstock happened, I would have been there.   But I am bit of a bizarre combination in that I respect and love our military.  Don't get me wrong, I am very against war and killing, but I do know we need the military for many reasons.   I do know that men and women have sacrificed their very beings for the liberties of this nation.   Whether you agree or disagree with the country's political situation, one thing we should all be able to agree on is the importance of the men and women who are serving in our military.

I served in the United States Air Force for 10 years, and I am proud of that time.  I learned so much, made friends I will have for the rest of my life, and I felt like a made a difference.  Though there were plenty of scary times, I wouldn't change it ever.   So, I want to salute all those men and women who are serving in the military.  I want to thank the veterans out there for their service and sacrifice, and to those brave men and women who paid the ulimate price for our freedom with their very lives, my ultimate respect and heartfelt thank you.   

So Monday (or any day for that matter)  Thank someone of military connection.   Give them a hug, give them a kiss..Make them smile.   

Veteran's Day Mike Holyko

