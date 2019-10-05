Holyko Allows Halloween Celebration To Begin

I love most holidays, I really do. What I cannot stand is the rush to get to the next one before we are even done with the current one. For example, Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays, but when I start seeing candy out for it in July, it makes me a little twitchy. All summer I hear people counting down for the fall, and pumpkin spice, and Halloween...I still have fourth of July fireworks going off.

Now is the time to embrace all of that.....Late September until Halloween. Bring out the pumpkin spice underwear, and the gobblins, and the ghosts, and the "Peanuts - Great Pumpkin". Now you can decorate your yard, and house with all the spooky stuff you have. Now you get the pumpkins, and the candy. Have a great Halloween season. Let's hope it is safe as well.......

Oh, one more thing.......The day after Halloween starts Thanksgiving season, NOT Christmas season. Thank you.