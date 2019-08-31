Mike Holyko Wishes You A Great Labor Day !

Labor Day weekend is always bittesweet for me. I always love a holiday, but it pretty much marks the end of Summer. Even the pools close after Labor despite most of September still being officially summer. September is usually pretty hot, but we lose our pools early. Labor Day also marked the end of Summer Vacation for me, and anyone who is around my age. The next day used to mean the first day of school.

Regardless of that... No matter what you doing, have fun, be safe, and hold on to Summer for a little longer !!