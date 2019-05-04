May The 4th Is More Than You Realize

Today, May 4th, 2019, is not just another day. Several events, and historic things are connected with this day.

First, and most importanly, on this date in 1970, the tragic shooting of 4 Kent State students by the Ohio National Guard. The students were protesting the Viet Nam war. Many other students were injured as well. Just an unthinkable event that cannot be forgotten, so that nothing like this can ever happen again.

Today has officially become Star Wars day by the fact that the term "May the Fourth" sounds so much like "May the Force" which of course is followed by "Be with You". As a true Star Wars fan, I love this, although, I always feel like I am lisping when I say it.

Today is National Comic Book day. So millions of people who love comic books usually make their journey to their favorite comic book store, and embrace it. Many comic book stores give out free comic books today as well.

Today happens to be the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby....The Run for the Roses happens today !!

And finally, but certainly not least important. Today is naked gardening day. So make sure you get out there and do your part. I know I did, and now I not only have a green thumb, but other parts of me are green as well !!! Whatever you passion, enjoy the day !!