It Is Time To Get To Know The New Guy - Mike Holyko
Happy Saturday everyone !!!
I started with WNCX back in May, and I think it might be time to get to know me a little more....Since I am on your radio and hopefully in your hearts and minds.. I won't bore you with a whole book on my life, but I will give you some bullet points that will help you know me a little more. If anyone has any questions, feel free to ask...I have nothing to hide.
*Born July 24, 1968 LEO Baby !!!
*Grew up in Lakewood Ohio, Only Child, Raised by my mom and mostly women.
*Left Handed
*First Kiss in 3rd grade
*Lost my virginity at 15, behind the statue of the Virgin Mary (Pretty sure I am going to Hell for that one).
*Graduated Lakewood High 1986.
*Served in United States Air Force 1988-1992, Air National Guard 1992-1997. Mental Health Specialist, inpatient and outpatient
*Graduated Ohio Center for Broadcasting 1995
*Graduated Cleveland State University 2000 Bachelor's in Communication, Bachelor's in Psychology
*Worked in Broadcastiing on several stations: 106.5, WMMS, WTAM, WZOO 1994-2000
*Worked at Metro Traffic, doing traffic reports from plane. 1995-1996
*Performed some stand up comedy, and was in public access comedy sketch show "The Kamikazee Underground" 1998
*Had several roles in local movies, including "Made in Cleveland", and various plays
*Started own production company "Holykow Productions". DJing events, weddings, Master of Ceremonies 1999 - present
*Graduated Cleveland State University 2005 Master's in Psychology
*Opened private practice as a Behavioral Health Specialist, specializing on relationships, and human sexuality. 2006 - present
*Instructor, and then became Education Director at the Ohio Media School 2012-2017
*Worked at WIXY1260 online 2016-2018.
*Married twice, divorced once,and in process of second divorce
*4 kids - 3 boys: 16, 14, and 5. 1 girl: 4
*STARTED AT WNCX MAY 2018 !!!!!!
So, there you have it....just some highlights of my life....Hope you found it mildly interesting !!!