Holyko Celebrates 1 Year With NCX

I have been in the broadcasting business for longer than I can believe (30 years). This along with my counseling career, have been who I am. As far as broadcasting is concerned, I have worked in many different positions, at many different stations. Some you would know, and some you would'nt. I have worked every shift during every holiday you can imagine. I have been an instructor, and Education Director for the Ohio Media School. So, I have been through it all. I was really fortunate last year when I was asked to return to the air doing traffic reports first...Which I did (I used to do traffic in the 90's for Metro Traffic). So I gladly took the offer. What happened next was wonderful for me. WNCX needed a part time person, and offered the slot to me. I gladly took it. Mr. Classic then sadly left our station after over 30 years. It saddened me to see him go (he is an amazing guy). After he left, it gave me more opportunities for more shifts. I have absolutely loved my time here, and am hoping for even more time. I can honestly say this is by far, my favorite station to work for. Everyone here is awesome. I look forward to the next year, and hope for many many more to come.......Just want to rock forever !!! Thanks for listening !!