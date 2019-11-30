Holyko Celebrates Rivalry Weekend

Now that the turkey has been digested, and everyone has beaten everyone else for that cheap TV, we now have what they call rivalry weekend upon us. Today the Ohio State Buckeyes face that team from north (I forget it's name), and tomorrow the Cleveland Browns will meet the dirty team from Pittsburgh.

Anyone who knows me knows I am a faithful Homer when it comes to sports. So this weekend is a big one.

Today's Game: The Number 1 Ohio State Buckeyes against number 13 Michigan.

The number 13 will be unlucky for those little wolvies. Ohio State has dominated this rivalry over the last several years, and this year will be no different. After today, The Buckeyes will have the Big Ten Championship to play and then prepare for the big NCAA playoffs. Ohio State is just too talented on both sides of the ball, and will win easliy. Prediction: Ohio State 44 Michigan 14

Tomorrow's Game: Cleveland Browns (5-6) vs Pittsburgh (6-5)

The last time they played a couple weeks ago, the Browns spanked the Steelers, and beat them up (literally) So much controversy has come from the game, and a lot of fines and suspensions. The controversy continues ..they moved the game from 4:25p to 1:00p. and now the Steelers will not be starting Mason Rudolph because they say he has not been playing well. I think they are scared. The Browns are on a roll,and have something to prove from the last meeting. They are ready to show they are for real. Prediction: Cleveland Browns 28 Pittsburgh 7.

Let's hope it is a weekend to add to the celebration of the holidays with two important football victories.

Go Browns !!!! O. H. !!!