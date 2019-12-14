Holyko Gives Top 15 Christmas Rock Songs

Tis the season for giving....and what am I givng you ?? My Top 15 Christmas Rock songs of All time. Just take this list and make your own playlist, and you will be set...You're Welcome. Now, some may have a little R/B mixed a little with them, but still....rock and roll baby...so here we go !!!

15."Step Into Christmas" - Elton John

14."Christmas Time Is The Time To Say I Love You" - Billy Squire

13. "Christmas Wrapping" - The Waitresses

12."I Believe In Father Christmas" - Emerson, Lake, and Palmer

11. "2000 Miles" - The Pretenders

10. "Run Rudolph Run" - Chuck Berry

9. "Do They Know It's Christmas" - Band Aid

8. "Blue Christmas" - Elvis Presley

7. "Last Christmas" - Wham

6. "Please Come Home For Christmas" - The Eagles

5. "Christmas Eve Sarajevo" - Trans-Siberian Orchestra

4. "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" - U2

3. "Another Lonely Christmas" - Prince

2. "Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth" - David Bowie and Bing Crosby

1. "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" - Bruce Springsteen and the E. Street Band

So there you have it !!! Enjoy !!! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays !!!