Holyko Encourages Holiday Cheer

I love Christmas and the holidays. I am all for all the songs, TV shows, movies, lights, etc. What I struggle with so much is the public's need to keep pushing up the holiday more and more. It is possible now to find some Christmas decorations up in late summer. That, my friends, is just wrong. When I was growing up, Christmas season started after Thanksgiving. This was not a Black Friday thing, this was a starting to put decorations up, and listen to Christmas music for the first time of the season. Thanksgiving may have a few Christmas commercials on during the football games, but that was it. The Macey's Thanksgiving parade literally ended with the arrival of Santa and Christmas.

Today, people seeme to think that the day after Halloween is the beginning of Christmas season. The day after Thanksgiving has become bigger than Thanksgiving with Black Friday, and now many stores are open on "Thursday" of the week. Ads won't say Thanksgiving because it shows just how crappy it is to make employees work on Thanksgiving, but all that matters is the money I guess. And every year, it inches up earlier during Thanksgiving. Don't be surprised if soon it will be watch the Thanksgiving parade while you wait in line for the stores to open at 9am on Thanksgiving. I am sorry, but that disgusts me. The idea of punching someone in the head to grab the last of the hot Christmas toy of the year, for your child, does not shout out peace on earth goodwill toward men. I do not understand why some stations play Christmas music in early November. By the time the actual season comes around, you are already sick of hearing the Christmas songs.

But, with all that being said, now is the time !!!! Deck them Halls, and jingle those Bells. Sing the songs, and embrace the wonderment, and fun of the season. Whatever holiday works for you, embrace it and love it. I am a Christmas guy, so that is what I celebrate. But whatever your holiday, may it be a joyous one for you and those you care about. I hope you all have a magical holiday season. No matter what you do, or don't do, make it fun and good for you and yours!!