Holyko Gives His Opinion On Rock Hall 2020 Inductees

Every year, when the Rock Hall announces their final inductees, so many people are upset by the choices, or who was left out.

This year is no different. The inductees are:

Depeche Mode

Doobie Brothers

Nine Inch Nails

Whitney Houston

Notorious B.I.G.

T. Rex

Being a charter Member of the Rock Hall I understand the process is a slow one. I will say personally, I was hoping that Pat Benatar, Thin Lizzy, and Todd Rundgren would make it. I wanted Soundgarden as well, but I knew that would not get in yet. So many people are upset because their artist didn't make it. I try to remind them that if the artist really deserves to be in, they will be.

The biggest outpouring of anger is because rap artists like Notorious B.I.G. are being inducted. Yes, this is the Rock Hall of Fame, but Rap has influenced Rock and Rock has influenced Rap. That is how music is. It is no different than the country, gospell, blues, or big band members being induceted. No one is complaining that Johnny Cash is in, or Patsy Cline. Stevie Wonder is in the Rock Hall, and deserves to be, but he was mostaly R and B.

Others complain that Whitney Houston got in and she is not rock and roll. Whitney is the newer generation of Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross, and no one will dispute them being in.

People are upset because the Rock Hall is not just Joe Walsh, Boston, Judas Priest, and Foriegner. But the Rock Hall emcompasses all of the boundaries of Rock. I think many people truly forget what real rock and roll is. In many cases it is legendary Doo Wap groups like the Drifters, or Platters who happened to be mostly black artists. There is no limit to what Rock is. It is not just classic rock. Luckily we have the WNCX Hall of Fame for Classic Rock artist only.

So next time you get upset with the Rock Hall, realize that there is so much more to the Hall than just straight up rock, and it is a wonderful thing !!!