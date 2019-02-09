Mike Holyko Predicts The Oscars
Holyko Predicts Oscars
Now that the holiday season is over, and football just ended...I have to turn my attention to another one of my loves: Movies. The Academy Awards announced its nominees for 2018. I love the Oscars...as cheesy as that sounds...well, anyone who really knows me, knows I am pretty cheesy. Usually I have a huge Oscar party. I have a food, and spirits, and huge board on the wall with all the categories. People would throw a few bucks in and guess every winner. The person who had the most right, would win the loot. If there was a tie, we guessed on how long the awards would actually go each year. It was a lot of fun. Not doing my party this year, but I thought it would be fun to give you my predictions for some of the bigger categories. So here goes.....
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams (Vice)
Marina De Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Street could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Your Winner: Amy Adams (Vice) Very impressive playing a not so likable character.
Best Suppporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)
Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Your Winner: Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Reviews have been very positive for this performance.
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can you Ever Forgive Me)
Your Winner: Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) Incredible performance for this singer in her first real acting role.
Best Actor:
Christian Bale (Vice)
Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Willem Defoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
Your Winner: This is the toughest race of all the awards. Cooper, Malek and Bale are all very close, but I think it will be Christian Bale (Vice) Such a tranformation to very difficult person.
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Spike Lee (Blackkklansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Your Winner: Adam McKay (Vice) Unique directing style brings hard story easy to understand.
Best Picture:
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
Green Book
A Star is Born
Vice
Your Winner is : Another tough battle between "A Star is Born", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice". Overall "Vice" is the best picture of the year.
And there you have it. I hope you enjoy the awards if you are in to that sort of thing.