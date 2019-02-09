Mike Holyko Predicts The Oscars

February 9, 2019
Mike Holyko
Now that the holiday season is over, and football just ended...I have to turn my attention to another one of my loves:  Movies.   The Academy Awards announced its nominees for 2018.   I love the Oscars...as cheesy as that sounds...well, anyone who really knows me, knows I am pretty cheesy.  Usually I have a huge Oscar party.  I have a food, and spirits, and huge board on the wall with all the categories.  People would throw a few bucks in and guess every winner.   The person who had the most right, would win the loot.   If there was a tie, we guessed on how long the awards would actually go each year.   It was a lot of fun. Not doing my party this year, but I thought it would be fun to give you my predictions for some of the bigger categories.    So here goes.....

 

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina De Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Your Winner:  Amy Adams (Vice)   Very impressive playing a not so likable character.

 

Best Suppporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)

Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Your Winner:  Mahershala Ali (Green Book)   Reviews have been very positive for this performance.

 

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can you Ever Forgive Me)

Your Winner:   Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)  Incredible performance for this singer in her first real acting role.  

 

Best Actor:

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Willem Defoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Your Winner:  This is the toughest race of all the awards.  Cooper, Malek and Bale are all very close, but I think it will be Christian Bale (Vice)  Such a tranformation to very difficult person. 

 

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (Blackkklansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Your Winner:   Adam McKay (Vice)  Unique directing style brings hard story easy to understand. 

 

Best Picture:

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma 

Green Book

A Star is Born

Vice

Your Winner is :  Another tough battle between "A Star is Born", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice".  Overall "Vice" is the best picture of the year.  

 

And there you have it.    I hope you enjoy the awards if you are in to that sort of thing.   

