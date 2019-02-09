Mike Holyko Predicts The Oscars

Now that the holiday season is over, and football just ended...I have to turn my attention to another one of my loves: Movies. The Academy Awards announced its nominees for 2018. I love the Oscars...as cheesy as that sounds...well, anyone who really knows me, knows I am pretty cheesy. Usually I have a huge Oscar party. I have a food, and spirits, and huge board on the wall with all the categories. People would throw a few bucks in and guess every winner. The person who had the most right, would win the loot. If there was a tie, we guessed on how long the awards would actually go each year. It was a lot of fun. Not doing my party this year, but I thought it would be fun to give you my predictions for some of the bigger categories. So here goes.....

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina De Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Your Winner: Amy Adams (Vice) Very impressive playing a not so likable character.

Best Suppporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)

Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Your Winner: Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Reviews have been very positive for this performance.

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can you Ever Forgive Me)

Your Winner: Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) Incredible performance for this singer in her first real acting role.

Best Actor:

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)

Willem Defoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Your Winner: This is the toughest race of all the awards. Cooper, Malek and Bale are all very close, but I think it will be Christian Bale (Vice) Such a tranformation to very difficult person.

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (Blackkklansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Your Winner: Adam McKay (Vice) Unique directing style brings hard story easy to understand.

Best Picture:

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

Green Book

A Star is Born

Vice

Your Winner is : Another tough battle between "A Star is Born", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice". Overall "Vice" is the best picture of the year.

And there you have it. I hope you enjoy the awards if you are in to that sort of thing.