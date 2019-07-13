Happy National Nude Day From Mike Holyko

Summer has always been my favorite season. It is hot and wet, kids are out of school, days are longer, and there are several great holidays.

July is my favorite month as well, and maybe that is the narcissit in me, but my birthday happens to fall in July. Of course there is the 4th of July as well, which has always been one of my favorite holidays. But between my birthday and the Fourth of July falls a holiday that does not get the attention it deserves. July 13-14 is National Nude Day. This is a wonderful holiday that is easy to celebrate...Just take your clothes off.

You can do it alone, or with a group of friends, or loved ones....maybe not your family, but if you are comfortable, that is fine. So, we all need to chip in and do what we can to make this the holiday it deserves...Join hands, or whatever, and celebrate as we all should !!!