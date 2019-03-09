Holyko Makes MLB Predictions
Well...March is here, Daylight savings is upon us and spring training has begun. With all that being said, it is time for Mike Holyko's early Major League Baseball predictions !!!
American League East
Boston Red Sox win Division
New York Yankees get wildcard
American League Central
Cleveland Indians win Division
American League West
Houston Astros win Division
Oakland A's get wildcard
National League East
Washington Nationals win Division
Atlanta Braves get wildcard.
National League Central
Chicago Cubs win Division
Millwaukee Brewers get wildcard
National League West
Los Angeles Dodgers win Division
PLAYOFFS
American League
Wildcard:
New York Yankees over Oakland A's
Divisional:
Cleveland Indians over Boston Red Sox
Houston Astros over New York Yankees
American League Championship:
Houston Astros over Cleveland Indians
National League
Wildcard:
Millwaukee Brewers over Atlanta Braves
Divisional:
Los Angeles Dodgers over Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals over Atlanta Braves
National League Championship:
Washington Nationals over Los Angeles Dodgers
WORLD SERIES:
Washington Nationals over Houston Astros
Well..there you have it...write it down....mark it !!! You're Welcome. Play Ball !!!