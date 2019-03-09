Holyko Makes MLB Predictions

Well...March is here, Daylight savings is upon us and spring training has begun. With all that being said, it is time for Mike Holyko's early Major League Baseball predictions !!!

American League East

Boston Red Sox win Division

New York Yankees get wildcard

American League Central

Cleveland Indians win Division

American League West

Houston Astros win Division

Oakland A's get wildcard

National League East

Washington Nationals win Division

Atlanta Braves get wildcard.

National League Central

Chicago Cubs win Division

Millwaukee Brewers get wildcard

National League West

Los Angeles Dodgers win Division

PLAYOFFS

American League

Wildcard:

New York Yankees over Oakland A's

Divisional:

Cleveland Indians over Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros over New York Yankees

American League Championship:

Houston Astros over Cleveland Indians

National League

Wildcard:

Millwaukee Brewers over Atlanta Braves

Divisional:

Los Angeles Dodgers over Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals over Atlanta Braves

National League Championship:

Washington Nationals over Los Angeles Dodgers

WORLD SERIES:

Washington Nationals over Houston Astros

Well..there you have it...write it down....mark it !!! You're Welcome. Play Ball !!!