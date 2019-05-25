Holyko Celebrates Memorial Day

Many people confuse what Memorial Day is really about. Memorial Day celebrates and honors those military members who have given their lives for this country.

As a 10 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I can say I know how much sacrifice it takes to serve. Those who gave the ulitmate sacrifice of their lives, have my ultimate respect.

So, when you are out doing whatever you do for Memorial Day, whether it is a cookout, a baseball game, friends over for drinks in the driveway, or backyard fun with the kids...take a moment and thank those who are no longer with us because of the gift they gave us. You may not even like what is going on in our country right now, but none of that would even be an issue without them.

Thank you my Brothers and Sisters. God's Speed.