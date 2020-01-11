Holyko Celebrates Rockers We Have Lost Recently

Friday night Legendary Rock drummer Neil Peart, of Rush, passed away at the age of 67. Some consider him the greatest rock drummer of all time. He is the next in an unfortunate list of great musicans and performers who we have lost recently.

I was a little too young when Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison passed, Only about 2. I remember Elvis passing, but I did not quite get it yet. I cried when John Lennon was killed. I remember when George Harrison and Michael Jackson died.

Kurt Colbain passed to the shock of everyone.

But these last several years have brought so many more to Rock n Roll Heaven.

The loss of greats like Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin, and Fats Domino were sad, but you were not too surprised. They had lived full lives.

When Prince passed in 2016. I was working as the Education Director at the Ohio Media School. I had just come back from lunch and several people were waiiting for me. I had to leave for the day, and I remember it started to rain that afternoon and I thought that was appropriate.

Though people knew Bowie was sick, it still was a blow when the Starchild passed.

We have lost so many, and there is no way I can even include them all in this list.

I still cannot believe Tom Petty is gone.

Even George Michael passing on Christmas day a couple years ago was a total surprise.

Glen Frey seems surreal to me, and the Eagles will never be the Eagles again.

Lemmy is gone, and with it Motorhead.

Others like Dick Dale, Dr. John, Leon Russell, Phil Mccormack (Molly Hatchett), Marty Balin (Jefferson Airplane), and most of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer.

Ginger baker, and Eddie Money still don't seem real to me.

So, I hope there is an amazing, kick Ass concert going on in heaven. They sure just added a hell of a drummer to the band.

God's Speed Neil, join the other legends and keep rocking for eternity.