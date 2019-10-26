Holyko Picks Rock Hall Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their 2020 nominations, and here is the complete list.

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motorhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus and Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T. Rex

Thin Lizzy

I will now give you my predictions of who will get in,and then I will give you my list of who I want to get in.

Artists who will get in this year:

1. Pat Benatar : Pop/Rock - 70's and early 80's. : A powerful, influential woman, who broke the mold of most female artists at the time. Pat leaned toward the hard rocking side. This created a huge following, and a new generation of strong female performers. Songs include: "Hit me with your Best Shot", "Precious Time", and "We Belong"

2. Dave Matthews Band: Arena Pop/Rock- 90's. Dave Matthews created a following of concert goers, and more of the coffee house/college crowd. Their rhythms and lyrics, included with an almost cult type following, created concerts reminiscent of The Grateful Dead, and Phish. Songs include: "Ants Marching", "Crash into Me", and "The Space Between"

3. Depeche Mode: 80's New Wave. A part of what was called "The Holy Trinity of British New Wave", along with The Cure, and New Order. The Cure was inducted to the Hall last year. Depeche Mode continued to pave the way for a more melancholy, synthesized brand of music. Touching the souls of those who loyally followed them. Songs include" "Blasphemous Rumors", "Everthing Counts", and "Personal Jesus".

4. The Doobie Brothers: 70's Rock. Rock and Roll band that started with almost a slight country feel, the band quickly gained popluarity with their catchy stadium anthem songs, and harmonies. In the late 70's. the band made some changes and added Michael McDonald to the mix, giving them a very different sound, but still as popular as ever. Songs include: "Listen to the Music", "China Grove", and "What a Fool Believes"

5. Whitney Houston: 80's/90's Songstress. Carrying the torch of such legendary singers as Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross, this woman had a beautiful and powerful voice for ballads, and more upbeat pop songs. Her rendition of The Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl 25, is still considered by many the greatest version of our national anthem ever. Songs include: "You Give Good Love", "I Will Always Love You", and "Greatest Love of All"

6. Nine Inch Nails: 90's Industrial Rock. This band led by Trent Reznor opened the door for a new sound. A hard, almost depressing look at life, and many times the failures of love. The band's live shows became legendary, with mosh pits exploding. A harder, synthesized sound creating a following of many of today's bands. Songs include: "Closer", "Head Like A Hole", and "Down in It"

7. The Notorious B.I.G.: 90's Westcoast Rap. Considered by many as one of the greatest rappers of all time, this man's career eneded early due to being killed by what many called the rap wars from east coast to west coast. Not a popular choice by many Rock purests, but influenced rock music nevertheless. Songs include: "Hypontize", "Big Poppa", and "Mo Money Mo Problems"

8. Thin Lizzy: 70's Rock. This Rock band from Dublin Ireland, created a different sound of hard rock which included hard guitar riffs along with harmonies, and almost mesmerizng lead vocals from Phil Lynott. They were able to balance slower slows with more fast paced rock tunes. Songs include: "The Boys are Back in Town" "Jailbreak", and "The Cowboy Song"

So, those are the artists I think will be inducted this year.

Here is the list of those from the nominations that I WANT to get in !!!

1. Pat Benatar

2. Depeche Mode

3. The Doobie Brothers

4. Nine Inch Nails

5. Todd Rundgren

6. Soundgarden

7. Thin Lizzy

So, there you have it. The Rock Hall usually announces the inductees in December, so let's see what happens !!