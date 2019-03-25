Mike Holyko Predicts Sweet Sixteen
Football has always been my favorite sport. I played it in High School, and have coached it. Basketball is my second favorite. I have coached Rec. Basketball for over 8 years. When it comes to basketball, there is little I enjoy more than the NCAA basketball tournament. I wish college football had something similar.
With that being said, I know how much I helped everyone with my NFL playoff predictions, and since I give and give, I wanted to help you with the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tourament....so here you are...
1. Duke over 4. Va. Tech
2. Michigan State over 3 LSU
1. Gonzaga over 4 Florida St.
3. Texas Tech over 2. Michigan
1. Virginia over 12 Oregon
2 Tennessee over 3 Purdue
1. North Carolina over 5 Auburn
3 Houston over 2 Kentucky
ELITE 8
1. Duke over 2 Michigan St.
1 Gonzaga over 3 Texas Tech.
1 Virginia over 2. Tennessee
1 North Carolina over 3 Houston
FINAL FOUR
Duke over Gonzaga
Virginia over North Carolina
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
DUKE OVER VIRGINIA
So, there you have it Zion (hopefully future Cav) and Duke will be the 2019 NCAA Championship.
Enjoy the rest of the tournament, and you're welcome !!!