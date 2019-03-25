Mike Holyko Predicts Sweet Sixteen

Football has always been my favorite sport. I played it in High School, and have coached it. Basketball is my second favorite. I have coached Rec. Basketball for over 8 years. When it comes to basketball, there is little I enjoy more than the NCAA basketball tournament. I wish college football had something similar.

With that being said, I know how much I helped everyone with my NFL playoff predictions, and since I give and give, I wanted to help you with the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tourament....so here you are...

1. Duke over 4. Va. Tech

2. Michigan State over 3 LSU

1. Gonzaga over 4 Florida St.

3. Texas Tech over 2. Michigan

1. Virginia over 12 Oregon

2 Tennessee over 3 Purdue

1. North Carolina over 5 Auburn

3 Houston over 2 Kentucky

ELITE 8

1. Duke over 2 Michigan St.

1 Gonzaga over 3 Texas Tech.

1 Virginia over 2. Tennessee

1 North Carolina over 3 Houston

FINAL FOUR

Duke over Gonzaga

Virginia over North Carolina

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

DUKE OVER VIRGINIA

So, there you have it Zion (hopefully future Cav) and Duke will be the 2019 NCAA Championship.

Enjoy the rest of the tournament, and you're welcome !!!