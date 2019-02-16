Holyko Reviews America Concert

First of all, before I even get into the concert itself, I just want to say I have never been to the Akron Civic Theater before, but I can say it is truly a beautiful place to see a concert. If you have not had the chance, get down there and check it out !! America was a band of my youth. "Horse with No Name" is one of my favorite songs of all time. It was one of the first favorite songs I had as a kid. I was very impressed with Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell. They sounded amazing. It was hard to believe that America has been around for 50 years. From the opening tune "Tin Man" through all the hits, they did not miss a beat. Their back up band comprised of 3 talented musicians were impressive as well. I felt like it was 1975 all over again. They mixed their hits with some obscure tunes, and more recent recordings. It was a great balance, and quite honestly, all too quick. The band had one encore..and it was exactly what I had hoped for... the classic "Horse with No Name". It brought tears to my eyes. What a wonderful, mellow great time. America sounded fantastic !!!