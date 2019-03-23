Holyko Reviews Kiss Concert

When I was but a young lad, two bands really got me started in Rock and Roll....The Beatles, and Kiss. I have never had the good fortune to see The Beatles live....I did get to see Paul McCartney live, and it was amazing. I have had the chance to see Kiss live a couple times. The first was in 1985 at Richfield Coliseum. The only problem was that was during their non-make up phase, and Peter Criss and Ace Frehley were already gone. Still, it was a great show. Then in '97, Kiss reunited with Ace, and Peter, and put the makeup back on. I was fortunate to see them at the Gund, or the Q, or whatever it is called. Amazing show...with all the fire, and blood,and explosions you expect.

Kiss announced their "End of the Road" Tour last year. I knew I had to see them one last time, and thanks to a dear friend, I was able to attend the last live concert of Kiss in Cleveland. Interestingly enough, art was the opening act...not quite what I would have expected, but cool all the same. Then, you could feel the tension build as it got closer and closer.. And as Kiss always does, they used the music playing on the overheard speakers before the show to bring in their show. It was the expected "Detroit Rock City", and it was everything I remembered, even from playing my "KIss Alive II" album when I was so young...Explosions, fire, and loud rock.

The boys played for almost 3 hours, and it was hard to believe that they have been doing this since 1973. A very nice blend of old and newer songs rocked us through the hours. They sounded great. Gene breathing fire, and bleeding from his mouth during "God of Fire". Paul screaming and dancing like always. Eric Singer continued to do a great job sitting in for Peter on drums. His renditions of end of the show "Black Diamond" and encore "Beth" were impressive. Tommy Thayer continued his role stepping in for Ace. I will say he is a great guitar player, and did a great job, including shooting the fireballs from his guitar. With that being said, I was sooooooooo hoping Ace, and Peter would show up and play even for just a song....given this is their last tour, I really thought that would be awesome. Unfortunately, it never happened. I cannot help but wonder if it will on their last show of the tour.

The stage show was as amazing as always with platforms going up and down, and Paul flying over to a smaller stage in the back of the auditorium. This combined with sounding great, and all the pyrotechnics brought the house down. Their rock anthem "Rock and Roll all Day" ended the show as confetti, beach boys fire, smoke , and explosions filled the arena. Very impressive for guys that have been doing this for over 40 years. As it ended and the crowds began to file out, I couldn't help but tear up a little, knowing that another part of my childhood was officially over. Thank you Kiss...you may not always get the credit you deserve as being a "real" rock band....but you sure know how to party, market, and have a Hell of a good time. I will miss you guys !!