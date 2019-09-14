Mike Holyko Reviews The Who

I had the chance to go to see The Who at Blossom. They were on my bucket list, and even though there are only two of them left, they sure rocked the house. Roger Daltry and Pete Townsend put on an incredible show with a full orchestra. For being 75, and 74 years of age, they never showed their age. They out rocked people half their age.

Starting with some of "Tommy", The Who rocked for over a couple hours. While doing so, they spanned much of their 50+ year careers. Songs like "Substitute", took the crowd back to the bands beginnings. The Who played some newer songs as well. A touching moment came when everyone left the stage except for Daltry and Townsend, as they performed an acoustic version of "We won't get fooled Again". The show came to an end with a rocking version of "Baba ORiley" with the full orchestra in full swing. The only disappointment of the setlist for me was I was hoping they would end the show with "My Generation" and bust up the whole stage like they did in the beginning. Overall, the show was simply incredible. I am glad I got to see one of the legendary bands before they hang it up for good.

Roger's voice sounded as good as it did decades ago. Pete shocked many with his amazing guitar play even to this day, including his famous windmill moves. Pete's brother actually played with the band, and did a great job filling in. Zac Starkey played the drums amazingly. The last name might sound a little familar to you, it should, he is Ringo Starr's son.

A nice surprise was that Peter Wolf opened the show. The 73 rock and blues man was excellent on his own terms. He was a great primer for The Who.

A great night was had by all !!