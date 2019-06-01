Holyko Salutes Graduates, Celebrates End Of School, And Beginning Of Summer

The beginning of June means a few things...For one, it always means my mom's birthday is here (June 2nd). But for me, June always meant the beginning of my favorite season, Summer. Summer is wonderful for so many reasons, but today we look at a couple specific reasons.

First of all, it marks graduation for so many people from so many things. It could be kindergarten graduation, someone getting their docurate, or graduating a tech school. It could be graduating from a military process. The options for graduations are vast. So, if you, or someone you know is graduating this summer from something ...Congratulations !!! Celebrate, and then GET TO WORK !!! LOL

Summer always means the end of school for many. (Sorry for those who might have year round school). I still believe it is better to have summers off. There is nothing better than the last day of school. In my town of Lakewood, for some reason that always meant shaving cream......When my kids had their last day of school, I would always pick them up with Alice Cooper's "School's Out" blasting from my car, and then we would go get ice cream.

Many people have traditions when it comes to the last day of school. So, whatever you do, enjoy it !!

Summer always seemed like anything was possible... Good friends, new relationships, and good times. Hopefully it will be all of that and more for you....Enjoy this time of year..whatever that means to you !!