Holyko Sees His Shadow
February 23, 2019
As we all know ..the groundhog saw his shadow...which is supposed to mean an early Spring. What you may not know is that I saw my shadow too. And for me that seems to mean we still have a lot of winter left. And honestly,, this winter has not been bad at all...That being said.. I hope I am wrong here, but I don't see the cold going away any time soon. We all know that it can snow late into spring. I remember a year when it snowed for a few minutes in June...UGH !!!! I am a man of heat...I love that summer, and all that goes with it..even the bugs......But for now...let's keep huddled and cuddled together and ride out the rest of the winter.