Holyko Wants To Wish All Moms A Happy Mother's Day

What is clearly the hardest job in the world, and often, the most underrated. The job of Mom.....never ending, always giving, always worrying, always carrying....sacrificing everything. Moms are what make the world go round. Now, I understand some have moms that do not live up to what is expected, but hopefully everyone has someone who can be called "mom" Moms can take all types of forms, and shapes.

My mom is a very caring, giving, wonderful woman who raised me on her own. She sacrificed so many things, and even still does to this day. She a huge reason why I became the man I am. I can never repay her for all she has done...all I can do is thank her, and love her.

I hope that all moms out there have a wonderful day. Honestly, one day a year is simply not enough to truly give the credit due to moms.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there..

Happy Mother's Day Mom...Thank you ....I love you !!